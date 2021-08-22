Dubai: Stone village in Hatta features miniatures of famous UAE landmarks

"Each artwork here has a message or story behind it," says the owner.

These colourful pieces of stones - put together to form wonderful pathways, homes, structures, and sculptures in various patterns – have many stories to tell and messages to share. Yes, stones speak here and you won't stop marvelling at their beauty and eloquence.

Welcome to the one-of-its-kind stone village in Dubai's Hatta region, which belongs to Retired Brigadier Ali Al Sayed Ibrahim, the ex-director general of Dubai Civil Defence.

It is not just a visual treat or an unwinding hotspot - with a sprawling sit-out and a recreational area - but much more than that.

"Each artwork here has a message or story behind it. One among many artworks, a masterpiece, is Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid embracing each other in Sedirah during the union of emirates in 1968. Other artworks reflect wisdom. A few of my memories are also documented in the form of structures," Al Sayed said.

He pointed out that to make these artworks derived from nature (stones and rocks) has been his hobby and passion since he first visited Hatta in 1974.

"I fell in love with this place as it is less humid and has a pleasant temperature. The rocks and the hills gave birth to an idea. I started working on the concept in the early 1990s and it has been materialised now," he added.

Al Sayed has constructed eye-catching miniatures of traditional and landmark monuments of the UAE at the entrance of the project.

From the coffee pot roundabout of Fujairah to a traditional watch tower, houses, wind tower, canon, dhow, and a fort – everything has a ring of nostalgia around it. It takes the visitor back into the past and gives a glimpse of the way the Arabs lived in early times.

"This stone village is sculpted out of my memory, imagination, and literature," the retired brigadier said.

Marbles, granites, limestones, and many other types of stones of various colours, shapes and sizes were imported for the project.

"The beauty of an artwork lies in matching up the perfect stones, which sometimes has to be brought from other countries," he explained.

He believes that Hatta has a lot of potential to beckon tourists with its spectacular landscapes and nice weather. He has also planned a health club, a meditation and yoga centre at the place.

Having observed Hatta since his early days, Ibrahim underlined that it is important to launch a plantation drive in the mountains to attract rain in the region.

"Thick layers of clouds from the Indian oceans travel towards Hatta but when it reaches near the hills, it elevates to a much higher altitude due to the heat from the mountains. In order to expect rain from those clouds, we must plant trees on these mountains, that will make it abundant with vegetation."

