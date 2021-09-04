Dubai: World-first green mosque now open; can accommodate 600 worshippers

The project is in line with the UAE's efforts to combat climate change

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has inaugurated the world's first mosque to receive the platinum rating for green buildings by the Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design (LEED v4) from the US Green Buildings Council (USGBC) with 83 points.

The mosque in Hatta can accommodate more than 600 worshippers on an area of 1,050 square metres according to the highest environmental sustainability standards.

"This is in accordance with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which outlines an integrated roadmap for urban development based on sustainable development to make Dubai the world's best place to live," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

The mosque comprises a 25-metre-high minaret, car and motor bicycle parking, facilities for People of Determination, and a green charger station. It conserves around 26.5 per cent of energy and 55 per cent of water. Solar photovoltaic panels are currently being installed, as well as a water treatment unit to reuse the water for irrigation and cleaning.

DEWA also ensured air quality by using a highly efficient device for air purification to provide a sustainable and healthy environment inside the mosque, with recycled materials used for construction.

"Inaugurating the world's first mosque to receive the platinum rating for green buildings by the Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design in Hatta, is part of DEWA's efforts to support the comprehensive and sustainable development plan of Hatta and meet the needs of its social, economic and environmental development," added Al Tayer.

Receiving the LEED Platinum certification confirms that the mosque has met all international sustainability standards and achieved the highest levels of efficiency.

"This supports the UAE's efforts in combating climate change," said Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai.

"IACAD undertakes a globally-orientated mission focused on promoting the values of moderate Islam, developing charitable work and building mosques in accordance with international best practices. The inauguration of the mosque reflects the distinguished initiatives that prioritise sustainable practices and human health," added Al Shaibani.