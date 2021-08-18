Emirati hands over bag full of cash to Dubai Police; cops honour him at his office

The bag contained Dh45,800 in cash, private documents and a cheque for Dh70,000.

A group of Dubai Police officers gave an Emirati a pleasant surprise by turning up at his workplace and honouring him for his honesty.

Muhammad Saleh Al Waqdi had found a bag full of cash near an ATM on Sheikh Zayed Road and handed it over to the Dubai Police. The bag contained Dh45,800 in cash, private documents and a cheque for Dh70,000.

On Wednesday, the police visited his workplace at Al Barsha Mall and honoured him, as his colleagues cheered.

The Emirati man thanked the Dubai Police for the gesture. Brushing off the praises, he said he just fulfilled his national duty by handing over the bag to Al Barsha Police Station. The bag was eventually returned to its owner.

Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafie, director of Al Barsha Police Station, said the initiative is part of the police’s ‘We reach you to thank you’ initiative. It aims at honouring honest residents at their workplaces.

“The Dubai Police are keen on strengthening the concept of community partnership, and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals,” he said.