Dubai Police honour officers who worked during Eid break

Over 120 traffic patrols were stationed across the emirate during the time.

The Dubai Police have honoured duty and patrol officers who worked during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

The police’s Happiness and Positivity Council initiated the drive “to show appreciation” to the officers who ensured the safety and security of the emirate during the long Eid break.

Awatef Al Suwaidi, executive director of the council, said the initiative included a ‘wheel of happiness’ and a ‘scratch and win’ activity that saw the officers bag rewards.

“We also carried out a joint happiness initiative with the Dubai Mounted Police to distribute Eid gifts to residents,” she added.

The force had said on Sunday that it received 37,422 calls on its emergency hotline (999) during the holiday. Its non-emergency number (901) received 5,456 calls.

The police also responded to 568 emails and 475 live chats.

