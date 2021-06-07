Sharjah Police honour man for foiling robbery bid
The man expressed happiness at the honour, saying he was just doing his duty.
A man is being hailed as a hero as he helped police arrest a thief. The Asian helped foil the attempt of a criminal to rob a person in Sharjah.
The Sharjah Police Chief, Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, has honoured the man for his brave act.
The police said the honour is part of their efforts to activate community partnership in dealing with actions that threaten the safety and stability of society.
