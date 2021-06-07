News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sharjah Police honour man for foiling robbery bid

Staff Reporter /Sharjah
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 7, 2021
Photo: Sharjah Police/Twitter

The man expressed happiness at the honour, saying he was just doing his duty.


A man is being hailed as a hero as he helped police arrest a thief. The Asian helped foil the attempt of a criminal to rob a person in Sharjah.

ALSO READ:

>> Emirati girl who saved minor from online harassment praised by UAE minister

>> UAE: Emiratis, who helped rescue toddler lost on RAK mountain, honoured

The Sharjah Police Chief, Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, has honoured the man for his brave act.

The man, in turn, expressed happiness at the honour, saying he was just doing his duty.

The police said the honour is part of their efforts to activate community partnership in dealing with actions that threaten the safety and stability of society.

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210531&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210539814&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 