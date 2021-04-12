UAE: 21-year-old ends life to avoid marrying older man

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 12, 2021 | Last updated on April 13, 2021 at 02.33 am

The woman reportedly did not want to marry her 70-year-old suitor.

An Asian woman is believed to have committed suicide on Thursday by jumping off the fifth floor of her family’s building in Sharjah’s Muwailih area.

The 21-year-old reportedly ended her life after she learnt that her family planned, against her wishes, to send her to her home country to marry a 70-year-old suitor.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman and her family had been in constant conflict over the issue, with the family insisting on the marriage. The woman, however, refused as she wanted to continue her education and had no interest in marrying an older man.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving a call early Thursday morning but found the woman dead on arrival. She had severe damage to her skull and internal bleeding in the lungs.

The woman’s family members have been held in custody for further interrogation, and police have referred the case to public prosecution for further investigation.