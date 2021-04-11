Dubai: 10 gang members assault man, place him on top of pole

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 11, 2021 | Last updated on April 11, 2021 at 11.47 am

The victim allegedly stole gold jewellery.

A 10-member gang of Asian origin has been arrested in Dubai on charges of kidnapping a person, who has been identified as JM, 43, and belonging to the same nationality as the accused, and placing him on top of a lighting pole and also physically assaulting him.

Colonel Jumah Khalfan Bin Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of Al Raffa Police Station in Dubai, said the authorities received a complaint of a man hanging over a lighting pole at 3:30am.

The police dispatched a team to the spot where the crime was committed and within an hour all gang members were arrested by the police.

JM was kidnapped and assaulted by the suspects because he had stolen gold jewellery. His wife also played spoilsport and refused to part with the stolen jewellery.

Dubai Police have referred the case to public prosecution and a legal proceeding is in progress.