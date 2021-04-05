UAE: Woman jailed for two months for siphoning off Dh46,500 from youth

Court ordered her to repay the sum and other legal expenses.

The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Misdemeanour Court has sentenced a young woman to two months in jail for siphoning off Dh46,500 from a youth.

Later, the RAK Civil Court ordered her to pay back Dh46,500.

Court records revealed that the case unfolded when the defendant received Dh51,000 from the plaintiff and refused to part with the sum.

She kept the money herself and denied receiving the sum.

“I tried several times to end the dispute in an amicable manner. In fact, we had reached a settlement. A monthly instalment of Dh1,500 was mutually agreed upon,” the complainant said.

However, she paid for only three months and returned Dh4,500 out of Dh51,000. She refused to pay back the rest of the sum that amounted to Dh46,500, he added.

The case was referred to the RAK Misdemeanour Court which found the defendant guilty and sentenced her to a two-month jail term on charges of fraud.

The court ordered the youth to be paid back Dh46,500 that was still in the convict’s possession.

She was also ordered to pay for court charges and other legal expenses.

