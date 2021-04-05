- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Woman jailed for two months for siphoning off Dh46,500 from youth
Court ordered her to repay the sum and other legal expenses.
The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Misdemeanour Court has sentenced a young woman to two months in jail for siphoning off Dh46,500 from a youth.
Later, the RAK Civil Court ordered her to pay back Dh46,500.
Court records revealed that the case unfolded when the defendant received Dh51,000 from the plaintiff and refused to part with the sum.
She kept the money herself and denied receiving the sum.
“I tried several times to end the dispute in an amicable manner. In fact, we had reached a settlement. A monthly instalment of Dh1,500 was mutually agreed upon,” the complainant said.
However, she paid for only three months and returned Dh4,500 out of Dh51,000. She refused to pay back the rest of the sum that amounted to Dh46,500, he added.
The case was referred to the RAK Misdemeanour Court which found the defendant guilty and sentenced her to a two-month jail term on charges of fraud.
The court ordered the youth to be paid back Dh46,500 that was still in the convict’s possession.
She was also ordered to pay for court charges and other legal expenses.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli