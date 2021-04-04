Dubai: Maid caught stealing after housewife finds her face mask

The housewife recognised a face mask in her maid’s room as belonging to her.

A maid in Dubai is on trial after her GCC national employer realised that the maid was stealing after the employer recognised a distinctive face mask in the maid’s room as belonging to her.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the maid claimed that the housewife had given the mask to her when she was confronted about it.

Upon further inspecting the maid’s room, the housewife found that the maid had been consistently stealing from her, finding two iPhones of her sons, an iPad, a dress, swimming glasses, a gold chain and many other items in the maid’s room.

The maid was arrested and referred to Public Prosecution, and then Dubai Criminal Courts, after her employer informed the police.