Woman in Pakistan sends distressing voice messages to sister before suicide

She said that some men had been forcing her to visit them for indecent acts.

The woman had committed suicide after being blackmailed by a group of men.

A woman in Karachi committed suicide by hanging from a fan after sending a series of distressing voice notes to her sister.

According to Ary News, police say that the woman from Shadman Town had been blackmailed for days by a gang of men.

“I have been threatened to visit them,” she can be heard saying.

She admitted in the voice notes that the men had been forcing her to visit them for indecent purposes, threatening to kill her children if she didn’t comply.

“I cannot see my children murdered,” she wails.

According to the voice note, the deceased victim said they scammed her into a forged nikah and made her compromised videos which they threatened they would share publicly.

Police lodged an FIR in the case on the deceased woman’s complaint, which includes, among others, the sections of murder with motive.