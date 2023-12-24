4-day weekend: Sharjah government announces paid holiday for New Year

Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
Sharjah has confirmed its New Year holiday for the government sector in the emirate.
The Department of Human Resources announced Monday that January 1, 2024 will be the official New Year's holiday for all Sharjah government departments, bodies and institutions.
Official working hours are expected to resume from Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This translates to a four-day weekend for government employees in the emirate.
Earlier last week, the federal government and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that January 1 would be a holiday for employees in both public and private sectors. This translates to a three-day weekend for most people in the country.
Dubai authority also declared New Year's paid holiday for its government sector as January 1, 2024, Monday.
ALSO READ:
Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
New Year's Eve is usually marked in boisterous fashion with fireworks and aerial gunfire
Logistics and cleaning company vehicles are exempted
Food, film, Ferrari World... here are some fun ways to spend the last weekend of 2023
The monster fog that engulfed the country Thursday is likely to clear out over the weekend
January 1 is a public holiday and falls on Monday
Residents, visitors can watch fireworks across 32 locations
The call for ceasefire and scaling up of humanitarian aid has resonated louder among the residents