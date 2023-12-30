UAE: New road closure announced for NYE celebrations

Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 5:09 PM

In celebration of the New Year, Umm Al Quwain Police announced on Saturday that motorists intending to enter the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah should use alternative routes due to road closures.

In an Instagram post the authority said, "We would like to inform drivers that the roads leading to Ras Al Khaimah will be closed."

The following routes will also be closed due to the celebrations:

Al Ittihad Street from Al Raafa area towards Al Marjan Island

Exit 110 towards Ras Khaimah Emirate on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Street

Those coming from the emirate of Umm Al Quwain to Al Raafa area can use Al Ittihad Street only. The closure will be in place only on Sunday, December 31, 2023 from 2pm. Check the road closure map below:

The spectacular fireworks in Ras Al Khaimah, which has broken Guinness World Records every year for the last five years, will return with dazzling new choreography elements and techniques that have never been done before. Stretching across the 4.5km waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, the display aims to set new records.

Residents and visitors will be able to choose from two events where they can watch the fireworks. A free public event will offer DJ entertainment, kids' activities, food trucks, and a section for bachelors and families. A private ticketed event called Soundfest will have international artists performing, a kids’ area, and a variety of food options.

