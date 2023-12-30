Dubai New Year celebration: Alternative parking, metro closure announced

Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 2:37 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 3:23 PM

If you are planning to witness the breathtaking fireworks at Burj Khalifa and ring in 2024 near this iconic landmark, plan your New Year's Eve celebration wisely by leaving early and taking advantage of the parking facilities at Emaar District. More than 20,000 parking spaces are available across Dubai Mall, Zabeel, Fountain View, and Boulevard's lower parking areas.

Residents can consider alternative parking options for a hassle-free experience. Opt for parking at Al Wasl Club, Al Jafiliya Parking (parking lots of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs). Authorities said 900 additional parking spaces will be available outside the event area. Public transport buses will operate from these parking areas, including 500 slots at Al Wasl Club and 400 at Al Jafiliya (General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs), starting from 3:00 pm.

These alternative parking spots provide a convenient and accessible solution for those joining the festivities around Burj Khalifa. Parking on Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road (in both directions) is strictly prohibited.

Metro closure

Visitors and residents using Dubai Metro must note that on Sunday, December 31, 2023, the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will be closed at 5pm or if the numbers exceed the station's capacity. This closure will be in place to manage crowd control and ensure the safety and comfort of passengers during the New Year's Eve festivities.

Passengers are urged to use alternative stations, like the Financial Centre, Business Bay, World Trade Centre and Emirates Tower, to reach their destination.

Shuttle bus services

A total of 230 shuttle buses, including 20 double-deckers, will serve Metro stations and taxi stations. Taxi stands will be set up at Al Wasl Club to ferry people away from the major venues.

Buses departing from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi will ferry people from Burj Khalifa Metro Station to Onpassive Metro Station, while those departing from the service road on Sheikh Zayed Road will ply to the taxi stands at Al Wasl Club and Al Jafiliya to Deira City Centre.

Buses departing from Financial Centre Road will proceed to Al Khail Road, Al Wasl Club, and Al Jafiliya Parking. Additional bus routes on Burj Khalifa Street will culminate at Deira City Centre Metro Station. Buses operating from Business Bay Metro Station (on Sheikh Zayed Road) will also ply to Deira City Centre Metro Station.

Temporary suspension of buses

If you rely on public bus services in Dubai, please be aware that the RTA has announced the temporary suspension of certain bus lines during the New Year's events and celebrations. Suspension will be in place from Sunday, December 31, 3:30pm until Monday, January 1, 2024, 6am. Following buses will be affected:

Road closures

All roads leading to the Burj Khalifa will be closed on the evening of December 31. The closure will start from 4pm, with a gradual shutdown of the following key roads.

Al Asayel St will be closed at 4pm

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will close from 4pm

Burj Khalifa St will close from 4pm

The Financial Centre St lower deck will close from 4pm

Al Mustaqbal St will close from 4pm

Al Sukook St closed from 8pm

Financial Centre St upper deck will close from 9pm

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) also announced that the Hatta Express Buses H02 last ride of 2023 from Dubai Mall will leave at 3pm on Sunday, December 31 and from Hatta at 12pm. Regular services will resume on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Free parking

Dubai motorists are in for a treat during the upcoming long weekend, as the RTA has announced free parking to celebrate the new year. To kick off the celebrations, public parking will be complimentary on Monday, January 1, 2024. Additionally, Sundays in Dubai already offer free access to paid parking.

However, it's important to note that the free parking privilege excludes multi-level terminals. The regular parking tariff will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

