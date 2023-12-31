Dubai: Free bus service announced to and from Burj Khalifa area on New Year's Eve

Dynamic fares will also be implemented - up to 2 times the normal price - that will be applicable on Hala Taxi services
The RTA has announced free bus service to passengers travelling to and from the Burj Khalifa area on the occasion of New Year's Eve.
The free trips will be available to and from metro stations and taxi stops to the celebration area near Burj Khalifa.
This move comes in line with RTA's goal to ensure the comfort of passengers on the celebratory occasion.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Dynamic fares will also be implemented - up to 2 times the normal price - that will be applicable on Hala Taxi services
Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
New Year's Eve is usually marked in boisterous fashion with fireworks and aerial gunfire
Logistics and cleaning company vehicles are exempted
Food, film, Ferrari World... here are some fun ways to spend the last weekend of 2023
The monster fog that engulfed the country Thursday is likely to clear out over the weekend
January 1 is a public holiday and falls on Monday
Residents, visitors can watch fireworks across 32 locations