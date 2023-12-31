Dubai: Free bus service announced to and from Burj Khalifa area on New Year's Eve

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 7:50 AM Last updated: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 8:01 AM

The RTA has announced free bus service to passengers travelling to and from the Burj Khalifa area on the occasion of New Year's Eve.

The free trips will be available to and from metro stations and taxi stops to the celebration area near Burj Khalifa.

This move comes in line with RTA's goal to ensure the comfort of passengers on the celebratory occasion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: