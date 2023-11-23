UAE: 'Never-before-seen' fireworks show to light up RAK this New Year's Eve

Plant to reduce electricity production costs, increase share of renewable energy in country
If you still can't decide where to go for New Year's Eve, Ras Al Khaimah might just be the perfect place. The spectacular fireworks in the emirate, which has broken Guinness World Records every year for the last five years, will return with dazzling new choreography elements and techniques that have never been done before.
Stretching across the 4.5km waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, the display aims to set new records.
Residents and visitors will be able to choose from two events where they can watch the fireworks. A free public event will offer DJ entertainment, kids' activities, food trucks, and a section for bachelors and families. A private ticketed event called Soundfest will have international artists performing, a kids’ area, and a variety of food options.
Leading up to the celebrations on December 31, residents and tourists can enjoy several fun celebrations, including tree-lighting ceremonies, Christmas events and gala dinners across several of the emirate’s hotels. Overnight guests staying on Al Marjan Island during New Year’s Eve will find some of the best seats in the house to watch the fireworks display.
The New Year’s Eve Organising Committee is led by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and comprises teams from Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah Police, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, Public Works, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Al Hamra, and others.
Last year, the emirate had hosted a dazzling 12-minute musical firework display that featured pyro drones, nano lights, and colours and shapes choreographed to electronic beats.
