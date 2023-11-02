Dubai: Security preparations begin for Burj Khalifa’s New Year fireworks show

The traffic on the affected road was temporarily stopped to ensure the safety of motorists during the cleanup
Security preparations have now started for the iconic New Year's Eve (NYE) fireworks show at Burj Khalifa.
On Thursday, the Dubai Event Security Committee, chaired by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commandant for Operations Affairs at the Dubai Police and chairman of the Event Security Committee, held its first meeting at Armani Hotel to discuss initial security details.
Every year, millions of people watch the NYE celebrations at Burj Khalifa on-site and online. People from around the world come to Dubai to usher in the new year.
Al Ghaithi underscored the “magnitude of the event and the necessity of advanced, thorough preparation”. He noted: (Every year) "the world's spotlight consistently turns to Burj Khalifa – the primary event location for NYE – placing it at the forefront of international news alongside other global capitals.”
Al Ghaithi also urged the teams involved in security preparations “to review past plans and refine them to align with the event's evolution.
"We all operate under one umbrella, as a unified team. The responsibility doesn't rest solely on the shoulders of the Dubai Police but is a collective responsibility shared with all related entities,” he added.
