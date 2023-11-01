Dubai: Man hailed hero for running across highway to pick up debris; video goes viral

The traffic on the affected road was temporarily stopped to ensure the safety of motorists during the cleanup

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 5:36 PM

Dubai Police honoured and rewarded a man for a selfless act where he was seen clearing debris on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Dubai.

In a heartwarming video posted by the Dubai Police on X, the resident is seen running to clear the debris fallen on the road obstructing the path for motorists.

The incident was recorded as an act of kindness and community spirit. The authority today took to X to celebrate the unsung heroes and reward them.

The Department's tweet pointed out that being a hero is not just about physical strength but also about taking the initiative to make a positive impact.

In the tweet, the Dubai Police said, "Celebrating unsung heroes. It's not about physical strength, but about the initiative. Here is a new story from the heart of Dubai, and a well-deserved recognition from Dubai Police."

The traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road was temporarily halted to ensure the safety of motorists during the cleanup.

