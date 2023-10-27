Video: Dubai biker riding at 280kmph arrested, fined Dh50,000

Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Dubai Police have arrested a young motobiker for zooming down a highway in the emirate at a speed of 280kmph.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority released a shocking video showing the man's reckless stunt.
He can also be seen riding the bike with one wheel up.
The Dubai Police seized the motorbike and applied a Dh50,000 fine for its release. This comes in accordance with the provisions of Decree 30 of 2023.
Earlier this year, Dubai amended its traffic laws, imposing a Dh50,000 fine on motorists under the following circumstances:
Vehicles that have been seized or impounded may be released under the following conditions:
