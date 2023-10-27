UAE

Video: Dubai biker riding at 280kmph arrested, fined Dh50,000

The young man was also seen riding his motorbike with one wheel up

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM

Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 11:44 PM

Dubai Police have arrested a young motobiker for zooming down a highway in the emirate at a speed of 280kmph.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority released a shocking video showing the man's reckless stunt.

He can also be seen riding the bike with one wheel up.

The Dubai Police seized the motorbike and applied a Dh50,000 fine for its release. This comes in accordance with the provisions of Decree 30 of 2023.

Earlier this year, Dubai amended its traffic laws, imposing a Dh50,000 fine on motorists under the following circumstances:

  • Riding recreational motorcycles on paved roads
  • Driving a vehicle recklessly or in a manner that poses a danger to lives or properties
  • Jumping a red light
  • Driving a vehicle with a fake, forged, obscured, or unlawfully used number plate
  • Deliberately colliding with a police vehicle or intentionally causing damage to it
  • Driving a vehicle by a person under 18 years old

Vehicles that have been seized or impounded may be released under the following conditions:

  • Payment of all fines due on the vehicle according to the traffic file
  • Rectification of the violation or removal of its causes
  • Any other conditions determined by Dubai Police

