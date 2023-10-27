UAE

UAE traffic alert: Accident on major road in Sharjah; authority warns motorists

Motorists are advised to be careful and use alternate routes

by

Web Desk

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM

Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM

Sharjah authority has warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate on Friday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Sharjah Police General Command informed residents of the accident on Emirates Road.

The incident has taken place near Al Rahmaniyah Bridge heading towards Al Zubair Bridge.

Motorists are advised to be careful and use alternate routes amidst the obstructing traffic.

Web Desk

