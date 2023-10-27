UAE traffic alert: Accident on major road in Sharjah; authority warns motorists

Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Sharjah authority has warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate on Friday.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Sharjah Police General Command informed residents of the accident on Emirates Road.
The incident has taken place near Al Rahmaniyah Bridge heading towards Al Zubair Bridge.
Motorists are advised to be careful and use alternate routes amidst the obstructing traffic.
