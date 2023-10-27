Look: Dubai teams work non-stop to clear flooded roads amidst heavy rain

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
With unrelenting rain slowing traffic to a halt, Dubai authorities wasted no time to clear roads and drain out rainwater.
The downpour peaked as the evening rush hour approached, quickly forming water pools on a number of roads.
Bottlenecks were reported on busy highways, prompting the police to issue notices advising drivers to take alternative routes. Even the Dubai Police urged those going to or from the airport to take the Metro to avoid traffic jams.
While pushing out real-time updates and safety advisories, Dubai authorities' reliable response teams fanned out across the city to tackle the impact of heavy rain.
In a series of photos, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) shared how workers rushed to congested roads to manage the traffic flow and clear obstructions.
Some workers readily waded through the flood to carry out repairs:
Mobile pumping machines were deployed to the site to drain out rainwater:
The RTA said the swift response was made possible with the help of teams from the Dubai Police, the Dubai Municipality, and Nakheel.
