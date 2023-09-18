Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Sultan AlNeyadi's homecoming

Mon 18 Sep 2023

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hailed the return of Sultan AlNeyadi as a moment of tremendous national pride. The President was joined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to witness the triumphant homecoming of the UAE astronaut.

In a display of national pride and jubilation, the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, lit up, showcasing AlNeyadi in his space suit and celebrating the triumphant return of the 'Sultan of Space.' Watch the video below:

Last evening, buildings all over Abu Dhabi lit up with messages and photos welcoming the Emirati astronaut back to his home country. A video shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office shows the Mubadala Tower, the Adnoc building ,Khalifa University's campus entrance and Marina Mall's observation tower signalling the UAE astronaut's 'homecoming'.

To mark the homecoming, a large reception ceremony was held at the new Abu Dhabi Airport terminal, celebrating Sultan AlNeyadi's accomplishments and his return to the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by school children dressed in astronaut flight suits, government employees, and members of the public. Sultan was greeted by a performance of the traditional Al Ayyala dance and the audience waving UAE flags and applauding, demonstrating the depth of pride and celebration felt by the people of the nation.

The welcome reception was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Crown Princes, other royals and ministers.

