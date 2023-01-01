New Year in UAE: Ras Al Khaimah bags 2 Guinness World Record titles with NYE show

The festivities saw over 30,000 visitors and hotels across the emirate fully booked, making it the most visited show to date

Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023

Ras Al Khaimah rang in 2023 with style by bagging two Guinness World Records titles with their pyro-musical show.

The 12-minute spectacle lit up skies and secured two titles for them which are: ‘largest number of operated multi-rotors/drones with a simultaneous fireworks display’ and ‘largest aerial sentence formed by multi-rotors/drones' which was created with 673 drones.

Attracting visitors from around the world, the show featured state of the art drones, nano lights, colours and shapes all choreographed to electric beats. Covering a stretch of over 4.7 kilometres, it reached a height of 1,100 meters and smashed the previous record of 458 drones.

Culminating in a ‘Happy New Year 2023’ message to signal new beginnings, the drones then seamlessly transitioned into the Emirate’s iconic ‘RAKashida’ logo to tie back to the destination. Taking inspiration from the ‘kashida’ concept in Arabic calligraphy – a line that connects letters to form a word – the logo represents the Emirate’s three uniquely recognisable natural elements: the sea with its perpetual swelling and subsiding, the desert with its undulating dunes, and the mountains with their staggering elevations.

Commenting on this year’s world record-breaking fireworks show, Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Ras Al Khaimah has once again proven its position as a leading tourism destination that welcomes people from all over the globe. Not only have we set two new Guiness World Records titles for our #RAKNYE2023 celebrations, but we’ve also given thousands of visitors and residents a New Year’s Eve show that they’ll never forget.”

