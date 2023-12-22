Dubai government announces paid holiday for New Year

Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
Dubai on Friday confirmed the paid New Year holiday for the emirate's government sector.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department officially declared January 1, 2024, Monday, as a holiday. Official work will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
In a circular, the local government authority pointed out the exlusion of bodies, departments, and institutions that have employees working in shifts or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities.
Each entity will determine the working hours for these categories as per their operational requirements.
On Thursday, the federal government and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that January 1 would be a holiday for employees in both the public and private sectors. This translates to a three-day weekend for most people in the country.
