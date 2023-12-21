UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces New Year holiday for government employees

Will residents have a long weekend with the first public holiday of 2024?

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 10:32 AM

Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 4:23 PM

UAE authorities on Thursday announced the New Year holiday for federal government employees.

In an advisory posted on Instagram, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources declared January 1, Monday, as a holiday.

This means federal government employees will enjoy a long weekend next week.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

UAE residents can expect at least 13 public holidays in 2024, according to a list announced by the country’s Cabinet last month. Four of the seven official occasions could translate into extended weekends, with the longest being a six-day break.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from New Year 2024