UAE announces New Year holiday for government employees

Food, film, Ferrari World... here are some fun ways to spend the last weekend of 2023
UAE authorities on Thursday announced the New Year holiday for federal government employees.
In an advisory posted on Instagram, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources declared January 1, Monday, as a holiday.
This means federal government employees will enjoy a long weekend next week.
UAE residents can expect at least 13 public holidays in 2024, according to a list announced by the country’s Cabinet last month. Four of the seven official occasions could translate into extended weekends, with the longest being a six-day break.
