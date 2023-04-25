UAE: Free ferry service for 18 days announced in Abu Dhabi

An additional evening trip will also be scheduled for all residents and visitors who will be coming to the Dalma Race Festival

Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 2:43 PM

Ferry transport on the Dalma Island-Jebel Dhanna route will be free of charge from April 28 to May 15 during the Dalma Race Festival, the Abu Dhabi Maritime announced on Tuesday.

The Dalma Race Festival, held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, will see more than 3,000 sailors participate in a historic 60-foot traditional dhow race over 80 nautical miles (125 km) througout the 18-day period. An array of festivities will also be held for visitors, especially families.

Abu Dhabi Maritime — part of AD Ports Group — will allow passengers to travel on the Dalma Island/Jebel Dhanna ferry free of charge, in either direction, for the duration of the festival.

An additional evening service will also be scheduled during the festival period to so that residents and visitors may enjoy celebrations further.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, managing director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said: "It gives us great pleasure to be a silver sponsor of the 6th edition of the Dalma Race Festival. We are always looking at ways to support the community and promote our heritage to the younger generation. By enabling free passage on our Dalma Island-Jabel Dhanna ferry during the festival period, we hope this will ensure everyone can experience this exceptional event first-hand."

All visitors and residents will be able to check timings and reserve their tickets free of charge through the recently launched online booking platform available on www.admaritime.ae.

