2 billion Dubai Metro riders: Most officials did not back decision to launch system, says Sheikh Mohammed

10 projects the emirate has achieved that prove it does not recognise the word ‘impossible’

By Ruqayya AlQaidi Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 4:54 PM

It’s virtually impossible to imagine Dubai without its Metro. The public transport system has ferried over 2 billion residents and tourists since it first rolled out in September 2009.

But did you know most officials did not back the decision to launch it?

This was revealed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday. In a tweet, he recalled how Dubai went ahead with the “bold decision” of launching the Metro and “delivered what we promised”.

In a tweet back in September 2019, Sheikh Mohammed had highlighted how the Dubai Metro was once a dream. “I was 10 years old when I visited London in 1959 with my father who insisted to see a train's cockpit. 50 years later, Dubai Metro came true in 2009. Nothing is impossible if you can dream it,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed had earlier highlighted how the word ‘impossible’ does not exist in the UAE’s dictionary.

The Dubai Metro is not the only ‘impossible’ feat the emirate has achieved; here are 10 others:

A towering world record

The tallest building in the world, standing at 828m tall, with an observation deck 124m high, Burj Khalifa has redefined what is possible in architecture.

Carving a palm tree in the sea

An artificial island in the shape of a palm tree, the iconic Palm Jumeirah island is one of Dubai's most impressive engineering feats, with luxury resorts, hotels, and private residences. The Palm also has an aquarium, a waterpark, and a variety of restaurants.

Shopping outlets, theme park, aquarium in a mall

One of the largest shopping malls in the world, the Dubai Mall features over 1,200 retail stores, an indoor theme park, an aquarium, and a vast array of entertainment options. The mall attracts more than 80 million visitors every year.

Making it snow in the desert

Located in the Mall of the Emirates, Ski Dubai is an indoor ski resort that allows visitors to ski and snowboard in the middle of the desert.

A rainforest in the middle of the city

A stunning indoor rainforest that is home to over 3,000 plants and animals, the Green Planet is an incredible attraction that showcases the beauty of nature.

The future is now

A unique institution that showcases the latest technological advancements, the Museum of the Future provides visitors with a glimpse into what the future may hold. The building's design itself is a stunning feat of engineering, with a façade made of calligraphy-covered plates that change colour throughout the day.

A 7-star hotel experience

The world's most luxurious hotel, the Burj Al Arab, features stunning architecture, opulent interiors, and unparalleled service. Its sail-shaped design and luxurious amenities have made it a popular destination for the rich and famous.

The world flies to Dubai

The emirate is home to two world-class airports: Dubai International and Al Maktoum International. The former is the busiest airport in the world in terms of international passenger traffic and has won several awards for its facilities and services. Dubai has become one of the world's most important aviation hubs.

All aboard the tram

The first tram system in the Middle East, the Dubai Tram has revolutionised transportation in the city, providing an efficient and eco-friendly way to travel.

24/7 government services

Dubai's e-government system has revolutionised the way citizens and businesses interact with the government, providing streamlined services that are accessible online. Services like visa applications, bill payments, and even marriage registrations can be done online.

