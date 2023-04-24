Dubai Metro hits new milestone: Riders consider trains to be comfortable, convenient and pocket friendly

The first milestone of one billion riders was hit in eight years, while the second billion was achieved in just six years

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 5:53 PM

The lifeline of the emirate, the Dubai Metro, has clocked two billion riders over 13 years and people who regularly commute by this transport system believe it to be the most reliable.

It isn't just residents who depend on Dubai Metro to commute to work, but tourists and job seekers also find it the most comfortable to get around the city.

For a Sudanese National who arrived in Dubai a few days ago on a job hunt, mass transit has been a hope to make it possible.

“When I decided to look out for a job in Dubai, I was worried about the commute. But when I arrived, I was delighted to benefit from the metro,” said Mohammed Salah, who lives in Muraqqabat in Deira with his brother.

When Salah has an interview scheduled, he takes the metro from the Salah Al Din metro station and arrives at the office, which is usually "a few minutes walk from the station".

He also mentioned that the metro is the most comfortable mode of commute within the city.

Naveeda Jukaku, a long-time resident, said the metro came as a relief for her. She had just taken her 5-year-old daughter for Quran classes in Umm Suqeim. They took the metro from Deira City Centre.

“I started my journey from Abu Shagara in Sharjah by bus, which is the first leg of my journey, followed by metro from Deira City Centre to Al Safa metro station. The last leg was hiring a taxi to the centre,” said Jukaku.

While returning, Naveeda’s friend dropped her at Union and continued her journey to her home by bus or metro, spending about Dh45 for the entire journey. “The Dubai metro is a learning experience clubbed with spellbinding views of the Dubai skyline. I met so many people of different cultures, allowing me to learn a lot,” said Jukaku.

With a total of 47 stations, many residents take the metro due to its proximity to offices and residential units. Abdullah, a Syrian Expat, residing in Cluster S of JLT, takes the metro regularly to his office as it is a few steps away from the metro station.

“Sobha Realty Metro station is just a few metres away from my residence and takes about 40 minutes to reach my office in DIFC. However, driving takes nearly the same time and sometimes extra.”

“As I travel in Gold class, I manage to get a seat and can utilise my time in planning for the day and get myself involved in some work,” said Abdullah.

Residents praise Dubai Metro online

Many residents are seen praising Dubai for its easy and comfortable commute.

Taking to Instagram, Olesya Khromova, an artist, praised the connectivity and mesmerizing views.

“Subway there sure is, wow! It's land-based and without mechanics. The first and last coaches allow you to see the city almost at 180 degrees,” she mentioned.

Another social media influencer applauds the journey undertaken by the Dubai Metro.

Prachi Mishra Raghavendra said: “Love my metro rides in Dubai. It’s fast, convenient, comfortable and easy on your pocket for sure.”

Sohaib Hasan, an influencer, reminisces his early days in the city where the Metro played a big role.

He wrote: “The Dubai metro holds a special place in my heart, as it takes me back to the early days of my arrival in this bustling city. Although I have been driving for over seven years now, riding the metro never fails to evoke a sense of nostalgia within me,”

“The familiar station announcements and the sounds of the doors opening and closing takes me back to the time when I was a newcomer in this city, trying to find my footing,”

Tomas, a Dubai resident, expressed happiness about the metro journey when his parents visited him. “I am proud of this photo. My parents visited me in Dubai. They are exploring my favorite part of the Dubai metro for the first time. I hope they revisit me.”

