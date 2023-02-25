From Hessa Street to Lahbab: 4 Dubai road projects that will ease traffic woes in 2023

One mega infrastructure network is expected to slash travel time from 20 minutes to about seven

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 5:01 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 5:02 PM

A number of upcoming road projects in Dubai this year are bound to ease motorists' rush-hour woes, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) assuring the public that plans are being drawn to resolve usual bottlenecks.

Recently, the RTA opened a flyover that connects the Ras Al Khor and Nad Al Hamar roads — a bridge that is part of the Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project.

Once done, this mega initiative will enhance the capacity of the Ras Al Khor Road to 10,000 vehicles per hour, slash the travel time from 20 minutes to about seven, and boost traffic safety and flow.

However, the authority said that more constructions are in the pipeline, aimed at addressing the traffic congestions that many motorists regularly encounter.

Here are some of them:

1. Hessa Street

The RTA will start developing Hessa Street this year, it said in a recent tweet. This project stretches from the Sheikh Zayed Road to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

"Entrances and exits will improve, the upper bridges will advance, and the road capacity will increase," it said. "We are coordinating with Nakheel to improve all the exits of JVC And JVT to enhance the traffic flow in the area."

2. Al Fay Road

Responding to a Netizen's concern about the traffic issues on Al Fay Road, the RTA said they are currently working on "temporary solutions" for the route.

This, it added, will take place in March this year.

3. Intersection of Nad Al Hamar and Ras Al Khor roads

The Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project's second phase will also improve the intersection of Nad Al Hamar and Ras Al Khor roads.

A two-lane bridge extending 988m will increase the intersection's capacity to 30,000 vehicles per hour. It will provide free left turn for traffic inbound from Nad Al Hamar Road heading to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

It will also include the construction of another two-lane bridge extending 115m to serve the traffic incoming from Nad Al Hamar Road to Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of Dubai-Al Ain Road — along with a two-lane underpass extending 368m to provide right-turn for traffic coming from Ras Al Khor Road heading to Nad Al Hamar.

Additionally, works also include widening the existing turns as well as Ras Al Khor Road in the sector extending from Nad Al Hamar Road intersection to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road intersection, which is expected to open at the end of next April.

4. Road networks for 4 residential communities

The authority has been working on road networks for the Margham, Lahbab, Al Lesaily and Hatta residential areas. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The project at Margham covers the construction of roads extending 8km in an area on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai. The project will serve more than 1,100 residents of the neighbourhood.

At Lahbab, the project entails paving roads extending 4km. The internal roads at Al Lesaily span 7km. The project will serve about 2,900 residents of the neighbourhood.

At Hatta, the project covers the construction of roads extending 2km at Sa’aeer, Al Salami and Suhaila.

ALSO READ: