Dubai: New roads to ease traffic, boost access to 3 residential areas

The authority has now begun constructing networks in four new residential communities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 12:05 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the construction of 37km of internal roads in three residential areas: Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3. The authority has now begun constructing networks in four new residential communities: Margham, Lahbab, Al Lesaily and Hatta. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Al Quoz 2

According to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, a network of main roads extending 16km has come up between Al Khail and Meydan Roads. This will boost access around the market complex in Al Quoz 2 and Al Quoz Pond Park, and serve 3,000 residents.

Al Barsha South 3

Internal roads extending 6.4km have been constructed at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens.

“The project facilitated the accessibility to the recently developed areas of Al Barsha South 3 to serve about 4,500 inhabitants. It improved the connectivity of the area by raising the capacity of entry/exit points of Hessa Street by 1,500 vehicles per hour. It also improved the connection with residential areas under construction, such as the existing road network of Arjan, which eased the movement to and from Umm Suqeim Street as well as the roads network of Al Barsha South 2,” added Al Tayer.

Nad Al Sheba 2

Here, the RTA completed the construction of internal roads extending 12km, as well as parallel parking and streetlights. The project improved the traffic flow and public safety and eased the entry/exit points of the area.

“Connecting roads were paved to serve all land plots in the area, and two new entry/exit points for Nad Al Hamar Street were constructed to enhance the link with the neighbourhood,” explained Al Tayer.

4 new residential districts

The project at Margham covers the construction of roads extending 8km in an area on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai. The project will serve more than 1,100 residents of the neighbourhood.

At Lahbab, the project entails paving roads extending 4km. The internal roads at Al Lesaily span 7km. The project will serve about 2,900 residents of the neighbourhood.

At Hatta, the project covers the construction of roads extending 2km at Sa’aeer, Al Salami and Suhaila.

