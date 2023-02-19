Dubai: New flyover connecting two key roads opens

It’s part of a traffic project that will slash travel time from 20 minutes to 7

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 11:30 AM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a flyover that connects the Ras Al Khor and Nad Al Hamar roads.

The new bridge is part of Phase II of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project, which extends from the intersection of the Ras Al Khor-Nad Al Hamar roads to that of the Ras Al Khor-Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed roads.

On completion, the project will enhance the capacity of the Ras Al Khor Road to 10,000 vehicles per hour, slash the travel time from 20 minutes to about 7 and boost traffic safety and flow.

Construction includes bridges and underpasses that span 1,471 metres, which will ramp up the road capacity to 30,000 vehicles per hour.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said the two phases of the project involve widening the Ras Al Khor Road over a sector extending 8km from the intersection, with the Dubai-Al Ain Road, up to the one with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road – as well as constructing bridges spanning 2km, along with a service road on both sides.

“The project serves many major development projects inhabited by 650,000 residents, including The Lagoons, Dubai Creek, Meydan Horizon, Ras Al Khor, Al Wasl, and Nad Al Hamar Complex. In the future, the project’s scope will cover the construction of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing, which crosses over the Dubai Creek and links Al Jaddaf in Bur Dubai with the road separating Dubai Creek Project and Dubai Festival City,” added Al Tayer.

Phase 2

The second phase includes improving the intersection of Nad Al Hamar and Ras Al Khor roads. The capacity of the intersection will increase to 30,000 vehicles per hour by constructing a 2-lane bridge extending 988m, to provide free left turns for inbound traffic from Nad Al Hamar Road heading to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

It also includes the construction of an additional two-lane bridge extending 115m to serve the traffic incoming from Nad Al Hamar Road to Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of Dubai-Al Ain Road – along with a two-lane underpass extending 368m to provide a right-turn for traffic coming from Ras Al Khor Road heading to Nad Al Hamar. Additionally, works also include widening the existing turns as well as Ras Al Khor Road in the sector extending from Nad Al Hamar Road intersection to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road intersection, which is expected to open at the end of next April.

Phase 1

In December 2022, the RTA opened the initial phase of this project which involved widening the road from three lanes to four in both directions over 4km and constructing two main bridges spanning 1,730 metres with a capacity of 10,600 vehicles per hour.

One of the two main bridges constructed has three lanes and extends 740 metres to serve the traffic inbound from Dubai-Al Ain Road and Al Khail Road heading eastward to the Dubai Creek Harbour. Its capacity is estimated at 7,500 vehicles per hour in the direction of entry.

The second is a two-lane bridge and ramps that span 990m with a capacity of about 3,100 vehicles per hour to serve the traffic from Dubai Creek Harbour towards Ras Al Khor Road. Works also include constructing a new 4-lane road extending 1.5km along with entries and exits for the newly completed communities to ease the traffic movement to and from the intersection of Nad Al Hamar with Ras Al Khor Road.

