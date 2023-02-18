Dubai: Can you get fined for playing loud music on the Metro?

RTA clarifies the rules passengers must follow while using public transport in the city

Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 6:00 AM

The Road and Transport Authority in Dubai has replied to a passenger complaint on social media, clarifying the rules passengers must follow on the Metro.

A Twitter user complained that a co-passenger was listening to music out loud without using earphones. She requested RTA to make a rule to stop this behaviour. The authority replied to her, confirming that fines are issued to passengers who cause such disturbances on the Metro.

The RTA has listed on their website a full list of violations that can get passengers fined. The amount levied ranges between Dh100 and Dh2,000, depending on the offence. Listening to music out loud comes under the violation 'Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport and public facilities and services'.

Here is the full list of violations, along with the fine amount:

1. Using public transport facilities and relevant transport services, or entering/exiting the fare zone areas without paying the exact fare: Dh200

2. Failing to present the nol card upon request: Dh200

3. Using a card designated for someone else: Dh200

4. Using an expired card: Dh200

5. Using an invalid card: Dh200

6. Selling nol cards without prior permission from the authority: Dh200

7. Using counterfeit card: Dh500

8. Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport, public facilities and services: Dh100

9. Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories: Dh100

10. Eating and drinking in areas where it is prohibited to do so: Dh100

11. Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited: Dh300

12. Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport, public facilities: Dh2,000

13. Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period: Dh100 per day and up to Dh1,000

14. Entry into restricted areas inside public transport, public facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards: Dh100

15. Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport, public facilities: Dh100

16. Putting feet on seats: Dh100

17. Selling or promoting goods and commodities in any way inside inside public transport, public facilities: Dh200

18. Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the authority, or obstructing the performance of their duties: Dh200

19. Using public transport, public facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards: Dh200

20. Bringing animals into public transport, public facilities and services, except guide dogs for blind persons: Dh100

21. Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanliness of public transport, public facilities and services: Dh200

22. Smoking inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh200

23. Misusing lifts or escalators: Dh100

24. Boarding the public transport, public facilities and services by climbing or jumping: Dh100

25. Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops: Dh100

26. Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport, public facilities and services or endanger their safety: Dh100

27. Causing any distractions or obstruction to driver of public transport while he is driving: Dh200

28. Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh500

29. Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh1,000

30. Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, when it is not necessary: Dh2,000

31. Misuse of the emergency buttons: Dh2,000

The RTA reiterated that inspectors constantly check the Metro, issuing fines to those who violate the rules.

It also asks passengers to report any incidents to metro station staff who will then take action.

