Dubai: Can you get fined for playing loud music on the Metro?

The Road and Transport Authority in Dubai has replied to a passenger complaint on social media, clarifying the rules passengers must follow on the Metro.
A Twitter user complained that a co-passenger was listening to music out loud without using earphones. She requested RTA to make a rule to stop this behaviour. The authority replied to her, confirming that fines are issued to passengers who cause such disturbances on the Metro.
The RTA has listed on their website a full list of violations that can get passengers fined. The amount levied ranges between Dh100 and Dh2,000, depending on the offence. Listening to music out loud comes under the violation 'Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport and public facilities and services'.
Here is the full list of violations, along with the fine amount:
1. Using public transport facilities and relevant transport services, or entering/exiting the fare zone areas without paying the exact fare: Dh200
2. Failing to present the nol card upon request: Dh200
3. Using a card designated for someone else: Dh200
4. Using an expired card: Dh200
5. Using an invalid card: Dh200
6. Selling nol cards without prior permission from the authority: Dh200
7. Using counterfeit card: Dh500
8. Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport, public facilities and services: Dh100
9. Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories: Dh100
10. Eating and drinking in areas where it is prohibited to do so: Dh100
11. Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited: Dh300
12. Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport, public facilities: Dh2,000
13. Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period: Dh100 per day and up to Dh1,000
14. Entry into restricted areas inside public transport, public facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards: Dh100
15. Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport, public facilities: Dh100
16. Putting feet on seats: Dh100
17. Selling or promoting goods and commodities in any way inside inside public transport, public facilities: Dh200
18. Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the authority, or obstructing the performance of their duties: Dh200
19. Using public transport, public facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards: Dh200
20. Bringing animals into public transport, public facilities and services, except guide dogs for blind persons: Dh100
21. Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanliness of public transport, public facilities and services: Dh200
22. Smoking inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh200
23. Misusing lifts or escalators: Dh100
24. Boarding the public transport, public facilities and services by climbing or jumping: Dh100
25. Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops: Dh100
26. Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport, public facilities and services or endanger their safety: Dh100
27. Causing any distractions or obstruction to driver of public transport while he is driving: Dh200
28. Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh500
29. Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh1,000
30. Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, when it is not necessary: Dh2,000
31. Misuse of the emergency buttons: Dh2,000
The RTA reiterated that inspectors constantly check the Metro, issuing fines to those who violate the rules.
It also asks passengers to report any incidents to metro station staff who will then take action.
