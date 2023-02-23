Dubai: Man to pay over Dh7,400 for damaging RTA parking ticket machine

He confessed to the charge of deliberately damaging public property and promised to pay the fine, cost of repair

Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023

An African man has been convicted of deliberately damaging an RTA parking ticket machine in Dubai.

According to the case file, the accused was in his car in an RTA parking lot. When he opened the vehicle door on the driver’s side to get a parking ticket, the door hit the plastic cover of the payment device and damaged it, as a result of which some parts became unusable.

A parking supervisor at the RTA stated that he was at work when the incident happened, and that the estimated value of the damages is about Dh5,462, according to a report.

During an interrogation at a police station, the accused confessed to the charge against him (deliberately damaging public property). He promised to bear the cost of the repair.

The Misdemeanour Court in Dubai also fined him Dh2,000.

