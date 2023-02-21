Dubai: Six jailed for assaulting gold trading company employees, stealing Dh2.6 million

They were transported in advanced vehicles equipped with special cranes to carry wheelchairs, as well as designated seats for those accompanying passengers
The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld an earlier ruling by the Court of First Instance against a gang of six people who robbed employees of a gold trading company.
According to police records, two people of an Asian nationality - employees of a gold trading company - filed a report saying they were kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed of Dh2.6 million, which belonged to the company they work for. In their statement, they said that a gang of six people impersonated policemen and stole the money.
The police launched an intensified search and identified the accused. They were found in different locations and arrested. During the interrogation, they confessed to the crime and told the police that they had stolen the hidden money in their friend's apartment.
The Court of First Instance sentenced them to five years in prison followed by deportation. The Court of Appeal upheld this ruling.
ALSO READ:
They were transported in advanced vehicles equipped with special cranes to carry wheelchairs, as well as designated seats for those accompanying passengers
The country has introduced 3 plants over the past few years with capacities of 420 gallons per day, which is a 25% increase in terms of total installed capacity
The country conducted 13 cloud-seeding missions within a week in January 2023 alone, which resulted in heavy downpours for a few days
The emirate's Judicial Department further revealed that it successfully resolved 63 per cent of the family disputes submitted for its consideration last year
Visitors, for whom guided tours are available, are not required to book tickets to attend services
The country's embassy said in a statement that the visit by the ship aims to 'strengthen the bonds of friendship' between the two countries
The mega event brings together food and beverage communities from across the world to the city to chart the way forward for this rapidly-evolving sector
The Emirati team will start returning home today after working 14 consecutive days in Turkey