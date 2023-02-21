Dubai: Six jailed for assaulting gold trading company employees, stealing Dh2.6 million

The Court of Appeal upholds an earlier ruling, which sentences them to five years in prison followed by deportation

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld an earlier ruling by the Court of First Instance against a gang of six people who robbed employees of a gold trading company.

According to police records, two people of an Asian nationality - employees of a gold trading company - filed a report saying they were kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed of Dh2.6 million, which belonged to the company they work for. In their statement, they said that a gang of six people impersonated policemen and stole the money.

The police launched an intensified search and identified the accused. They were found in different locations and arrested. During the interrogation, they confessed to the crime and told the police that they had stolen the hidden money in their friend's apartment.

The Court of First Instance sentenced them to five years in prison followed by deportation. The Court of Appeal upheld this ruling.

