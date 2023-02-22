Dh5,000 fine: Man jumps into Dubai Water Canal under influence of drugs; penalised

Award launched at IDEX Next Gen event to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in defence and military industries
A 34-year-old Gulf national has been rescued by the Marine Rescue Patrol after he jumped into the Dubai Water Canal.
When he was taken to the hospital for treatment, he was found to be under influence of narcotic substances.
According to the criminal laboratory report, it was found that the man had used narcotic substances listed in Drug Schedule No. 5 and 8 of the Federal Law. Although he admitted to using psychotropic substances during investigation, he denied the charges against him before the court.
He justified his use of the drugs, saying that he took them to treat mental illness. However, since he could not prove this claim, he was convicted and fined Dh5,000.
The Dubai Misdemeanour and Violations Court also banned him from transferring or depositing money through banks to a third party, or through others, for a period of two years, except based on a permit issued by the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.
