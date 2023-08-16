Dubai: 2 expats win $1 million each in Duty Free draws

Here's what parents have to say about the possible age restriction
Foysal Hossai, a UAE resident for 13 years, has been buying Dubai Duty Free raffle tickets for two years now. He finally hit the grand prize of $1 million in the latest draw held on Wednesday.
Based in Sharjah, Hossain is a father of two and a businessman who owns a supermarket and a quad bike rental shop.
“What great news! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” said the expat, who is only the second Bangladeshi national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
He won in Millennium Millionaire Series 431, with the ticket he bought on July 29.
Joining Hossain, Ratheesh KR — an Indian national based in Dubai — was announced as the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 432.
Ratheesh won with ticket number 2545, which he purchased on August 4 on his way to Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai. He is currently unreachable.
Today's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's COO Ramesh Cidambi; Michael Schmidt, SVP for retail; Sharon Beecham, SVP for purchasing; Zayed Al Shebli, SVP for loss prevention and corporate security; Salim Ibrahim, senior manager for retail sales; and Thankachan Varghese, senior manager for retail support.
