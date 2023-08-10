Dubai: Indian porter wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 1:00 PM

Life changed in an instant for Indian expat Venkata — who has been working hard in the UAE for the past 13 years. On Saturday, he won Dh1 million in Mahzooz's latest draw.

Venkata works as a porter at one of the popular supermarket chains in the UAE, tirelessly providing for his family. A devoted husband and father, he cherishes his wife and four children, one of whom currently works in the UAE as a delivery boy for a popular company.

On Sunday morning, he received a phone call that turned his life around — Mahzooz told him he just got Dh1 million in his account.

“This is for sure a moment I have never experienced before. This is the first time in my life that I have won such a substantial amount of money," he said. Besides the raffle prize, he also won Dh250 after matching three out of five numbers during the 140th draws.

Venkata said he was proud of himself for not giving up when he didn't win in his first few tries. He started participating in Mahzooz 10 months ago.

Now, he said, he would finally be able to pay off his house loan in India, alleviating the burden of financial constraints on his family.

He also dreams of starting his own business, an aspiration that he can now pursue thanks to Mahzooz's generous win.

The expat shared that music has been a significant source of comfort and relaxation for him, and he likes to spend his leisure time listening to songs.

Gold prize

The same Mahzooz draw also saw 2,770 other participants take home around AED 859,000 in prize money split between the second and third prizes.

Pakistani expat Muhammad Dh50,000 worth of gold coins, as part of the recently launched 5-week long Golden Summer Draws.

