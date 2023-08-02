'Unable to sleep': Indian expat who won Dh20 million after spending Dh25,000 over two years

The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
An Indian expat and a resident of Dubai has recently hit the jackpot of Dh20 million in the latest Mahzooz raffle after actively participating for the last two years and spending over Dh25,000.
Working at an architectural firm, Sachin has been a dedicated participant in Mahzooz since its inception. The magnificent win has left him in a state of shock, and he is still struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is now a multi-millionaire in Dubai.
"This win came as a complete shock to me. The news has changed my daily routine, and I am unable to sleep," excited Sachin told Khaleej Times.
Sachin matched five numbers - 2, 9, 10, 15, 36, which he had randomly picked for the draw. "Sometimes, my children choose the numbers. We either has a pattern of choosing numbers - like selecting lucky numbers for us or may opt for randomised number."
On Saturday, when the Mahzooz draw announced the winner's name live, Sachin couldn't watch the event and slept early that day. He was shell-shocked while browsing his mailbox on Sunday morning and seeing his name as the lucky winner. "Later, I received a confirmation call from the Mahzooz team, which has changed my life," said Sachin.
Sachin wants to prioritise his children's education and consider wise investments. "With the money I have won, I hope to secure a better future for my kids. I have not decided on investment and spending yet, as it's only been a few days."
Sachin welcomed a kitten on Saturday morning and struck the jackpot the same evening. Adopting a new cat on the same day he won the lottery seems more than a coincidence for him. "The kitten is lucky for me," said Sachin
Sachin's family is away for the summer holidays, leaving his cat as the only companion. He decided to adopt another kitten as their other pet required company.
