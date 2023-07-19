Dubai: Indian father who won Dh1-million Mahzooz prize vows to support cancer treatment, therapy of sick family members

The 45-year-old expat is the draw's fourth Nepalese millionaire
Indian expat Aijaz was left "speechless" after finding out that he got Dh1 million richer in a snap.
Aijaz, a 49-year-old UAE resident who heads the distribution department at a private company, bagged Mahzooz's guaranteed prize on Saturday, becoming the draw's 52nd millionaire.
“Quite frankly, I was shocked. In order to comprehend the email, I had to read it two to three times," said the expat, who admitted he missed the live draw as he was visiting his sister in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
"I checked my Mahzooz account to see what my credit amount was. The next day, I received a call from Mahzooz, which confirmed my big win," he recalled.
Aijaz, a family man with a wife and three children aged 21, 17, and 14, intends to use his winnings to fund his daughter's higher education as well as his aunt's cancer treatment and therapy for his mother-in-law, who is in a coma at an Indian hospital.
A total of 1,402 winners were awarded a total of Dh540,000 in prize money during the latest Mahzooz draw.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 42 participants matched four of the following five numbers: 3, 7, 22, 30, 31, and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh4,762 each. Some 1,360 other winners matched three out of five numbers and got Dh250 each.
