UAE: Office boy wins Dh1 million in latest Mahzooz draw

The 45-year-old expat is the draw's fourth Nepalese millionaire

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 12:55 PM

Office boy Mekgh — who has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past eight years — bought a bottle of Mahzooz water just before the live draw on Saturday. That same day, he became a millionaire.

“It was not possible for me to check the results on Saturday because I was running errands, so I received a phone call from a friend telling me I had won," the Nepalese expat said.

"I did not believe my friend, so I checked my Mahzooz account as well as the draw’s video on Youtube that showed my name and raffle ID number."

Mekgh, who works at a private company, is Mahzooz's fourth Nepalese millionaire, following Bharat, the draw's first Nepalese millionaire, who won Dh10 million in 2022; Padam who won Dh20 million; and Surya, who won Dh1 million this year.

For the 45-year-old father of two, the windfall would all be for his family's future.

"I plan to use this win to secure my children's future, build a home, and possibly start a small business enterprise back home in Nepal," Mekgh said.

For only Dh35, one can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the weekly raffle draw, which grants a guaranteed Dh1 million to a lucky participant.

On Saturday, Mahzooz rewarded 1,119 participants with Dh475,500 in prize money.

