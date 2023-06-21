I am a millionaire: Filipino styrofoam sculptor artist wins Dh1,000,000 in Mahzooz draw

Dubai-based expat has no intentions to leave his profession as a carver just yet because it is this employment that has enabled him to turn his life around

Jeffrey

Dubai-based Filipino expat Jeffrey couldn't believe his friend who called him to inform him that he was a millionaire after winning Dh1,000,000 in the latest Mahzooz raffle draw held on Saturday June 17, 2023.

Without the need to match any of the 5 winning numbers, Jeffrey’s ID was picked up as part of the Mahzooz weekly raffle draw which awards one lucky winner a life changing prize of Dh1,000,000, making him the 7th Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) to join the Mahzooz millionaires league.

The 47-year-old father, who works as a Styrofoam sculptor artist for theme parks in Dubai, recalls how his friend, who was watching the draw live on his phone, called him as soon as he saw Jeffrey’s name pop up.

“When I received the call, my heart started jumping. I couldn’t believe it and remembered all the past Filipino millionaires who have made it with Mahzooz. Now, I became one of them!”

Jeffrey's family in the Philippines expressed doubts regarding his newfound wealth, which prompted him to verify the news multiple times through his Mahzooz account. Soon he realised it was true, and he had become an overnight millionaire.

When asked about his intentions with the money, Jeffrey said that after careful consideration with his family, he plans to invest his win in a small business back home in the Philippines.

Jeffrey revealed that he regularly participates in Mahzooz in the prospect of a good life. His dreams of providing a brighter future for his child and other loved ones. With this significant stroke of luck, Jeffrey's aspirations are now within closer reach, bringing forth a substantial blessing.

Despite his victory, Jeffrey stated that he does not intend to leave his profession as a carver just yet because it is this employment that has enabled him to turn his life around despite being close to retirement age.

Jeffrey is the 7th Filipino and the 48th winner to become a millionaire with Mahzooz. Mahzooz previously had six Filipino millionaires: Pateiro, Arlene, and Nelson, who won the grand prize of Dh10 million, and Antonio, Roland, and Sherlon, who won Dh1 million.

The same draw also saw 808 other participants take home Dh400,250 in prize money split between the second and third prizes.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

