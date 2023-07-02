UAE: Expat becomes 50th millionaire in Mahzooz draw

The authority said it took place heading to Dubai, at the exit leading to the vegetable and fruit market
In its 135th edition, Mahzooz crowned its 50th millionaire and saw 1,120 participants take home Dh1,475,500 in prize money.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 17 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 8, 11, 13, 16, 47 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh11,765 each. 1,102 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
As part of Mahzooz’ s revamped prize structure, where one participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 135th draws awarded Mekgh from Nepal the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a 'guaranteed' millionaire-to-be.
