'Life has changed overnight': Pakistani expat gets early Eid gift after winning Dh1,000,000 from Mahzooz

The computer engineer has been trying his luck and participating ever since the raffle draw was introduced

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 12:02 PM

Eid celebrations started early for this Pakistani expat who has been living in Abu Dhabi for seven years. The computer engineer's joy knew no bounds when he received the incredible news of winning a whopping Dh1,000,000, and was crowned Mahzooz’s 49th millionaire at the 134th live draw.

Abdul, father of two, has been participating in Mahzooz ever since it was introduced. On Saturday June 24, 2023, lady luck knocked on his door, just in time for his family's Eid celebrations and awarded him the guaranteed raffle draw prize of Dh1,000,000.

“The live draw on Saturdays is something I look forward to every week. Last Saturday night, I received a very special email from Mahzooz that gave me goosebumps. I couldn't believe it at first, so I double checked my Mahzooz account to find my credit balance has gone up by a Dh1,000,000. I shared the amazing news with my wife who had a similar reaction. That’s just unbelievable, and we are both very thankful for this early Eid gift,” said Abdul.

The computer engineer who works for a private company, is the fourth Pakistani expat to be crowned a Mahzooz millionaire, following Junaid the first ever Mahzooz multi-millionaire who won Mahzooz's largest top prize of Dh50,000,000 in 2021, Raja, who became Mahzooz’s 14th millionaire and Saad, who won Dh10,000,000 at the 96th Mahzooz draws in 2022.

"Mahzooz is a great platform to realise one’s dreams and make them come true," said the regular Mahzooz participant. "Until yesterday, I was concerned about my family's future. Look at me now; the way Mahzooz changed my life overnight is simply unimaginable," Abdul concluded.

The same draw also saw 911 other participants take home Dh424,750 in prize money split between the second and third prizes. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

