Dubai: Emirati, American expat win $1 million each at Duty Free draw

Two other lucky winner drives away with luxury vehicles

Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 3:09 PM

An American expat and a UAE national have won $1 million each, while two others won luxury vehicles at Dubai Duty Free, which conducted the latest draw for Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Marwan G., a 59-year-old American national based in Dubai, became a winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 424 with ticket number 2528, which he purchased online on May 17.

Living in Dubai since 2016, Marwan has been participating regularly in the draw. He is a father of one and works as a general manager for an auto repair company. “I don’t know what to say. Thank you and God bless Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Another millionaire is Jaber Alzaabi, a 33-year-old UAE national based in Ras Al Khaimah in Millennium Millionaire Series 425 with ticket number 0142, which he purchased online on May 27.

Alzaabi, who works for the UAE Ministry of Defense, started buying tickets to the Dubai Duty Free promotion five months ago and couldn’t believe his luck.

“Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free. It’s only my seventh ticket to your promotion and I cannot believe to win this early. I will continue to participate in the hope of making it second time lucky,” he the father of one.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a car and a motorbike.

Tarek Nizameddin, a 49-year-old French national based in Abu Dhabi, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Selenite Grey) car, with ticket number 1207 in Finest Surprise Series 1841, which he purchased online on May 24.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for 21 years, Nizameddin has been a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years now. He is a father of three and works as the CEO of AG Facilities Solutions.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, you’re the best!” he said.

Kuppusamy G, an Indian national based in Chennai, won a BMW R 1250 R (Racing Blue Metallic) motorbike Finest Surprise Series 540, which he purchased on May 17 on his way back to Chennai from Dubai.

Kuppusamy is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

