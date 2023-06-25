UAE: Pakistani expat wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 12:21 PM

In its 134th edition, the UAE's Mahzooz draw crowned its 49th millionaire, and saw 912 participants take home Dh1,424,750 in prize money.

While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 12 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh16,666.66 each. 899 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

As part of the draw's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 134th draw awarded Abdul from Pakistan, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million.

The rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9pm. For Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

ALSO READ: