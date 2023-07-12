67-yr-old Dubai expat wins Dh1-million Mahzooz prize, plans to stay in UAE 'for the rest of his life'

Everyone was tired and exhausted and there were moments when I was tempted to curl up on the sidewalk and sleep — however, we all powered through
Timothy, a 67-year-old British expat in Dubai, won Dh1 million in the latest Mahzooz draw on Saturday.
A resident of the UAE for over three decades and father of two daughters, Timothy confirms that he will use the windfall to secure his family's future in the UAE.
“I am from the UK, but I have considered the UAE my home for the past 32 years and while I still need time to figure out what to do with the prize money, I think my plan is to stay here in the UAE with my family for the rest of my life. I feel very grateful to live in such a wonderful country," said Timothy.
Having known about Mahzooz just two months ago through one of his friends, Timothy has been actively participating in the draws every week since May.
The senior project manager who works for a private consultancy firm in Dubai shares his excitement: "I still cannot believe it. Am I really the latest millionaire? My family and my wife particularly still do not believe that my bank account grew by a Dh1 million overnight.”
The same draw also saw 1,088 other participants take home Dh467,000 in prize money split between the second and third prizes.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the weekly raffle draw that offers a guaranteed Dh1-million prize.
