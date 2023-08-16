Dubai: Nepali expat becomes latest millionaire in Mahzooz draw

Sudanese Ageeb won gold coins worth Dh50,000

Building on its recent accomplishment of granting Dh20,000,000 to a new multi-millionaire two weeks ago, Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw in the UAE with the most frequent and highest payouts, has once again, turned aspirations into reality for two new lucky participants in its 141st draw, held on August 12.

The winners, Tulsi and Ageeb left their friends and families stunned after their remarkable victory.

Tulsi, a 29-year-old native of Nepal, residing in Al Quoz, Dubai, has now secured his place in the league of Mahzooz millionaires. He emerged victorious in the weekly draw number 141, claiming the coveted Dh1,000,000 guaranteed raffle prize. The married man’s winning journey began over one year and a half ago when he started participating in Mahzooz.

Working as a technician at a building material company, Tulsi has been living and working in the UAE for 11 years. The life-changing news reached Tulsi through an email from Mahzooz, leaving him both joyous and pleasantly surprised. With this substantial prize, Tulsi plans to invest in his dreams, particularly building himself a new home in Nepal.

In the same weekly draw, another fortunate winner emerged: Ageeb, a 44-year-old mechanical engineer who works in Ajman. Hailing originally from Sudan but raised in the UAE, Ageeb was overwhelmed by his win of gold coins worth Dh50,000 as part of the Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw.

A passionate football enthusiast, a loving husband and father of five, Ajeeb expressed his excitement upon hearing his name announced during the draw. Despite being new to Mahzooz, having created his account just in February this year, Ageeb's perseverance paid off in gold.

The same draw saw 742 participants take home around Dh1,382,250 in prize money split between the different prize categories.

