V Design Studio: Breaking barriers while redefining architectural and design excellence in UAE

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 11:09 AM

Covid-19 pandemic may have changed many lives forever but very few found inspiration in the midst of the disruption like Dubai-based Indian architect and landscape architect, Vandana Gupta.

After years of a corporate career, she found her true calling and launched her eponymous V-Design Studio, a pioneering architectural and design firm. This was at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Four years on today, her company V Design Studio has emerged as a beacon of excellence in the design industry, having built a remarkable portfolio that spans some of the iconic projects across the UAE.

“That, to me, is the best way to celebrate Women’s Day,” says Vandana who first moved to UAE for work from her home in Hong Kong almost a decade ago. “There came a point, especially when COVID started, and things really slowed down in the UAE market, I felt it was really time for me to go back to the basics and my roots. That is to enjoy the creative side of things which is why I became an architect in the first place and not get caught up in the bureaucracy of things so that's when I laid the foundations for my company” adds Vandana explaining how establishing V Design Studio was a “testament to her commitment to the creative process and a desire to break free from the constraints of corporate bureaucracy.”

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Vandana and her team at V Design Studio have successfully designed over 25 projects in the span of three and a half years, showcasing their expertise in landscape design, interior design, and architectural concepts. The studio's diverse portfolio includes collaborations with prestigious clients such as Al Wasl Group, Ellington Properties, and Emirates, among others.

But as a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated industry, it hasn’t come easy for Vandana. "I firmly believe that diversity enriches the creative process and leads to innovative solutions. At V Design Studio, we strive to bring a unique perspective to every project, driven by our commitment to client satisfaction and creativity," she says, emphasising the importance of gender equality and diversity in design. “I have mostly worked on very large scale projects. The rooms tend to be dominated by men. So it's always a process in which one has to gradually establish that there is no gender difference. You know, it does not matter man or a woman, we are equally capable of doing that job. The period which leads up to establishing the position as an equal in the project is always a challenge but not a challenge that I have not managed to overcome.”

With a focus on client-centric design solutions and a dedication to excellence, V Design Studio has earned accolades for its unique approach to design. The studio's notable projects, including the Landscape Design for Grand Hyatt Water Park, Mercer House for Ellington properties, Golf Residences for Eaglewing Developers and Specialist Interior Design for the DDCR Visitor Centre stand as testaments to their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. And Vandana puts it all down to the woman in her. “Women, I believe, especially in the design industry, bring a different approach to design. And I bring in a different kind of aesthetic to my design just because of gender itself. I think because I've been able to express myself as an individual, it's really helped me to bring a certain freedom and quality to my designs.” She also feels that as a woman she has managed to nurture a skilled and talented team of individuals who contribute to the company’s success across various projects.

As V Design Studio commemorates Women's Day, Vandana extends her gratitude to her team, clients, and supporters, reaffirming the studio's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design excellence. “The goal is to continue doing good quality designs, bring new ideas and innovations to the table for our clients. We always try to ensure that we are not a cookie cutter, copy and paste kind of a design firm. We aspire to do something new, specific and very client focused for every project.”

