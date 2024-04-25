Behind the wheel of the Tata Tiago: Where technology meets comfort

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 2:40 PM

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile brand, recently introduced the new Tiago hatchback, which features enhancements that take performance, efficiency, comfort, and safety to the next level. The updated Tiago is available in petrol and CNG variants to meet diverse buyer needs. These improvements make it an attractive option in the competitive hatchback market and underscore Tata's commitment to innovation and sustainability in automotive design.

Powerful and Fuel-efficient Revotron Petrol Engine

The new Tata Tiago features the advanced Revotron petrol engine, renowned for its robust performance and exceptional fuel economy. This upgraded engine ensures Tiago drivers enjoy a smooth, responsive, and energetic driving experience while benefiting from lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions. The perfect blend of power and efficiency makes the Tata Tiago a standout choice.

Enhanced Comfort, Convenience and Safety

On the inside, the new Tiago sets a fresh benchmark for roominess in its segment, complemented by a range of comfort and convenience features. These include a HarmanTM audio system, auto climate control, cooled glovebox and voice alerts for door opening reminders and low fuel level warnings.

Safety has been stepped up with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and corner stability control, now standard across variants. The top-end variant adds a reverse parking camera and sensors to simplify parking in congested urban areas.

Strategic Significance of the Update

The Tiago has been instrumental in driving Tata Motors’ consistent growth in the hatchback segment. This update enhanced performance and ownership experience by refreshing the design and adding feel-good elements. Tata Motors will continue bringing timely interventions across product lines to respond to customers’ evolving aspirations and differentiate itself in a dynamic market like India.

The company foresees tremendous potential for the hatchback segment as more customers graduate from two-wheelers to cars with rising incomes and easier financing options. Affordable, reliable and safe personal mobility solutions like the Tiago hatchback meet these requirements while delivering excellent drivability tailored to Indian conditions.

Hatchbacks have been popular in many markets, including India, due to their affordability, fuel efficiency, and suitability for urban driving conditions. Reliable, value-packed, and stylish offerings like the new Tiago that balance drivability with ownership experience are thus strategically important for OEMs. With its timely update, Tata Motors has delivered a compelling proposition to tap into latent consumer demand.

The new Tiago is available at all Tata Motors' authorised dealerships. Interested buyers can block their variant by paying a nominal booking amount at the dealerships. If you wish to avoid the hassle of visiting offline dealerships, you can log on to the ACKO Drive website and book your Tiago online, and that too with exciting discount offers.

— Kamesh is the manager at Astrikon.The views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper's policy.