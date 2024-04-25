Flagship outlet, Nature’s Life Pharmacy, marks 20 years of innovation and excellence

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 5:30 PM

Setting a benchmark of sustainable excellence, the UAE’s home-grown and largest pharmacy chain, Life Pharmacy, today announced that its flagship outlet in Al Wasl, Nature’s Life Pharmacy, has crossed a milestone of 20 years in serving the community.

Nature’s Life Pharmacy in the last two decades has served over five million customers contributing to protecting their health and wellness, a statement from Life Pharmacy said.

“Nature’s Life Pharmacy is the first healthcare hypermarket in the UAE and the footfalls to the outlet continue to grow, which endorses Life Pharmacy’s innovative and customer-centric approach, while ensuring that it serves the community with transformative healthcare solutions,” said Abdul Nazzar, chairman of Life Healthcare Group.

Life Pharmacy is the largest pharmacy chain in the UAE with over 450 branches across the UAE. Nature’s Life Pharmacy spans 12,000 sq ft and offers complete healthcare and wellness solutions across leading brands under one roof.

Nature's LIFE Pharmacy has reshaped the landscape of pharmacy services, prioritising wellness over illness and setting new standards of excellence in the UAE, as well as GCC, the statement said.

Since inception, Nature's LIFE Pharmacy has been at the forefront of innovation, introducing groundbreaking concepts that have revolutionised the retail pharma industry. From pioneering the drive-through pharma concept, a first in the region, and to offering a diversified bouquet of health and wellness products, Nature’s Life Pharmacy has brought unparalleled convenience to pharma retailing, including home delivery in 30 minutes.

Additionally, the outlet has an extensive range of over 30,000 products dedicated to well-being, including niche segments such as sports nutrition, beauty, colour cosmetics, rehabilitation, home healthcare, diabetic food, weight management clinic and opticals.

The pharmacy which has 24x7 accessibility, also hosts a Clinic as part of providing comprehensive healthcare solutions under one roof.

As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, Nature's Life Pharmacy is also offering a special anniversary offer until April 30, featuring a 20 per cent discount storewide on all non-pharmacy products. This exclusive promotion is a token of appreciation for the continued support of the community and a testament to Nature's Life Pharmacy's commitment to enhancing lives through health and wellness, the statement added.