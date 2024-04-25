IBPG to host 'Celebrating Women: Bold, beautiful and unstoppable' event

This event aims to honour and showcase the remarkable achievements of women and provide an inspiring platform for empowerment and growth

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 5:24 PM

The Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG) proudly presents its upcoming event, 'Celebrating Women: Bold, Beautiful & Unstoppable', set to take place today at the Millenium Al Rawdah Hotel in Abu Dhabi. This event aims to honour and showcase the remarkable achievements of women and provide an inspiring platform for empowerment and growth.

Founded over 30 years ago, IBPG is one of Abu Dhabi's most active business groups and strives to foster a progressive trade platform between India and the UAE. The group also seeks to promote entrepreneurship, networking, innovation, and job creation through inclusive commercial partnerships.

The 'Celebrating Women: Bold, Beautiful & Unstoppable' event promises an inspiring evening featuring prominent speakers, including:

Vandana Sudhir — Artist, Educator & Spouse of Indian Ambassador to UAE (as our esteemed Guest of Honour)

Shazia Ilmi — Journalist and Politician

Anu Aggarwal — Indian Model and Actress

Noor Altamimi — Serial Entrepreneur

Please join IBPG in recognising and applauding the extraordinary contributions of women. The event will provide networking opportunities and serve as a catalyst for continued growth and empowerment. It is an Invite only private event.

For more information about IBPG, please visit our website at www.ibpgauh.org.